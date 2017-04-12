Owner of Rudy’s Mart faces dozens of theft charges in court

DANVILLE — The owner of a furniture business in Montour County will face dozens of theft charges in court after waiving her right a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. 58-year-old Patricia Robinson is accused of bilking customers out of nearly $15,000.

Police say customers purchased furniture at Rudy’s Mart and it was never delivered. Robinson is charged with theft, bad checks and fraudulent business practices. Police say more than 15 victims have been identified from all across the Central Susquehanna Valley. Robinson is free on bail awaiting trial. (Ali Stevens)