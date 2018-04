MOUNT CARMEL – A dog owner in Mount Carmel is facing charges after his pet was found dead in a suitcase. Media reports say Wilson Martinez dumped the brown pit bull back in February. The dog’s carcass was later found frozen inside a suitcase just off South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel.

Martinez told investigators he didn’t have enough money to care for the dog and it died as a result of a disease. Martinez is facing an animal cruelty charge. (Information from WNEP, Daily Item)