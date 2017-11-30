Overturned tractor-trailer closes Route 15 in Union County, driver hospitalized

UNION COUNTY – A lane of Route 15 southbound is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer. PennDOT says the right lane of Route 15 is closed between Furnace Road in East Buffalo Township and Route 304 in Union Township. That lane is expected to be closed for several hours.

Union County Communications tells WKOK the accident was first reported just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported. County Communications also says a tow truck is now on scene trying to put the tractor-trailer upright. According to The Daily Item, the driver of the tractor-trailer told police the accident occurred with someone pulled out in front of him from Furnace Road. The driver then told police he swerved to avoid and lost control of his vehicle. The Daily Item also reports the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Evangelical Community hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Matt Catrillo)