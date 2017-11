UNDATED – Be aware of some possible icy and slick spots on Valley roads this morning. Some winter precipitation is falling in parts of the Valley. AccuWeather says it will change to rain later this morning, eventually warming up into the mid 40s with clouds and sun.

No school delays are posted on our Winternet computer, and no road problems have been reported by Valley 911 centers. Stay tuned to WKOK and WKOK.com for the latest road and weather conditions. (Matt Catrillo)