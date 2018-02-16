Overnight weather causes some incidents around the Valley

Overnight rainy weather and winds contributed to some road incidents around the Valley this morning.

Union County Communications tells WKOK a tractor-trailer overturned just before 1 a.m. on the on-ramp of I-80 west at mile-marker 215 Limestoneville exit. That incident closed the ramp, no word if it has been re-opened. No injuries have been reported.

There are also reports of a tree down on Martin Brothers Road at its intersection with Route 104 in Snyder County. That has closed the road in both directions. We’ll have more updates when they are available.