Overdose in McDonald’s parking lot

SELINSGROVE—A Sunbury woman was given Narcan after being found unresponsive inside a car in Snyder County. The Selinsgrove State Police are reporting an overdose in the parking lot of McDonald’s in Monroe Township.

Troopers say on August 3, they found 49 year-old Jamie Angstadt unresponsive in her car. Upon arrival to the scene Angstadt was observed having symptoms of an overdose and Narcan was administered by troopers. Angstadt regained consciousness and refused further medical treatment. No charges were made.