SUNBURY – PPL is reporting at this hour that due to strong winds, over 5,200 power outages have been reported. Topping the list is Northumberland County with nearly 1,200 reported outages, and Union County with just over 800.

The National Weather Service has issued a strong wind advisory for the area until tonight with winds expected to be between 25-30 mph and with gusts up to 60mph.

