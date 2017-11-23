Over $500 getting the Needy Family Fund started

SUNBURY – Already over $500 has been donated to the Needy Family Fund. The first week of the fund saw $570 come in from several donors in The Valley. The goal this year is again $75,000 and the Salvation Army in Sunbury and Milton will use the money to buy toys, clothing and food for eligible families.

The Needy Family Fund is held each year by the Daily Item, BB & T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. The Degenstein Foundation also issues a $25,000 challenge grant—if and only if—the fund hits $75,000. Today’s donors include $250 from The Reverend Deane and Jeanne Shively of Turbotville, along with $120 in anonymous donations.

You are asked to please consider a donation to the Needy Family Fund. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to any branch of BB&T Bank. Online donations are accepted and those details are at WKOK.com. Each year, the Daily Item and WKOK publicize the stories of families who stand to benefit from the Needy Family Fund.