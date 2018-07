SELINSGROVE – The ninth annual Ta-Ta Trot to raise money for breast cancer research was another success. The annual 5K run/walk was held Saturday in Selinsgrove, raising just over $35,000.

The event supports the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, the Marie Lamey Foundation at Geisinger, and the Thyra M. Humphrey’s Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. The Penn State Cancer Institute was added this year.

Our sister station 94KX was in attendance at the mile 2 water station.