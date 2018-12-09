Over $28,000 for the Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund is now over $28,000, thanks to $1,000 in recent contributions. That pushes this year’s grand total to $28,263.13. You can view the full list of recent contributions at WKOK.com, where you can also find out how to donate to this year’s fund.

Recent contributions:

Mark Becker of Sunbury, $150

Anna Becker of Sunbury, $25

David and Audrey Deckard, $100

Robert and Ramane Dagle of Selinsgrove, $100

Victory Post No. 25 of Selinsgrove, $300

Anthony and Patricia Norris of Sunbury, $200

John and Lucille Moll of Sunbury, $100

David Diehl of Northumberland, $25

The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundation, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holiday seasons over the past 30 years to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The fund is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

More monetary donations are welcome. People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor, BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors also can also visit any local BB&T branch, where they will process the deposit or make a donation online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.