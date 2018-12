WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP – Over $2,600 of items were stolen from a home in northern Northumberland County. Milton state police say the incident occurred sometime between December 5 and December 9 at a home in West Chillisquaque Township.

Milton troopers say six items were stolen, totaling $2,650. They include pocket knives and a hunting knife, a U.S. Mint Coin collection worth $2,500, and a laser worth $450. It’s unknown if any charges have been filed or if any arrests have been made.