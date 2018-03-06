OTM: Lewisburg Superintendent answers questions about scheduled walk out

Lewisburg Superintendent addresses concerns about scheduled walk out

LEWISBURG – Students are permitted to walk out of class in Lewisburg—but they may be punished…that’s the bottom line at the district that aware of a student walkout next week.

Lewisburg schools superintendent Dr. Steven Skalka joined WKOK’s On The Mark and says the district is not excusing participating students from classes.

They are accepting the fact they’re going to walk out at 10 a.m and want to prioritize safety, “We also have rights as a school district to limit that in ways to maintain safety. We’re looking to ensure their safety, the safety of the students who do not want to participate, the safety of our staff, and everyone there on campus.”

With that, no one will be allowed on high school property during the walkout and police will be present at its entrance, “Our preeminent objective here is maintaining a safe environment, and as a result, we don’t know who may or may not want to come up on campus during this time and cause disruption. We often find that this disruption isn’t amongst our students. It’s among outside people who will come just to agitate. That’s not going to happen.”

Another aspect of the discussion is whether the district will enforce its attendance policy…which means a student could be given one to three days detention for an unexcused class absence. Dr. Skalka says the district is still discussing the matter, “Our handbook does say that when you are unexcused from class there is a consequence. So we’re discussing how to address that issue.”

It’s taking place March 14 at 10 a.m. as part of a national movement organized by the Women’s March Youth EMPOWER Group, honoring the victims of the deadly Florida school shooting.

The walkout includes 17 minutes of silence honoring the 17 victims. It’s also reported there will be four speakers, but Dr. Skalka could not confirm that. Hear more from Dr. Skalka at WKOK.com.