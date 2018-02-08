OTM: Callers debate whether the US should have military parade

OTM: Debate about a military parade

SUNBURY – Should the U.S. have a military parade? It was a big topic of debate during WKOK’s live telephone talk show On The Mark Thursday. A military parade has been a priority for President Donald Trump since beginning his presidency. A Washington Post report says the Pentagon’s working on ideas for the parade.

On caller from New Berlin, Dan says he has no problem with the parade idea, “It’s not about President Trump. It’s about the military. We about wiped out the caliphate in Syria, in Iraq. So I do think we have a reason for a parade, for that reason alone.”

Another Ryan, who’s a US military veteran, expressed mixed emotions with the possibility of a parade like this, “Veterans and military service members as a whole appreciate it, and they’d probably do it if they had to do it. But they don’t need that attention, they probably could care less, and I think they’d probably have a good time doing it too. But it kind of coincides with what China does, and with what North Korea does, and with what Russia does, when they have a military parade. It depends how they portray it.”

