Opening of Route 225 bridge delayed by inclement weather

DORNSIFE – In lower Northumberland County, where a crash damaged bridge has been closed for months, the much-anticipated opening of the Route 225 bridge near Dornsife is going to have to wait.

In an update Friday, PennDOT tells us wet weather is delaying the opening. The bridge was scheduled to re-open Friday. PennDOT says it expects to be open next week, weather permitting.

WKOK will let you know when that bridge is open. The bridge needed more than a half million dollars in repairs after a hit and run truck crashed into the span in February. The reopening has been delayed several times. Route 225 is a busy connector highway in lower Northumberland County.