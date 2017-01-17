Open house planned for Northumberland County bridge projects

SUNBURY — An open house event has been planned for residents to learn more about some upcoming bridge replacement projects in Northumberland County. The meeting will discuss the construction schedule and traffic changes planned for bridge projects on Hallowing Run Road in Lower Augusta Township and Boyles Run Road in Lower Augusta Township.

The meeting is set for January 30 at the Lower Augusta Township Building. Construction plans will be on display and residents can sign up to receive information on the projects as they take place. The bridge replacements are part of the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, which is a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, to replace and maintain bridges for 25 years. (Ali Stevens)