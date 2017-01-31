Open house at state representative’s new office

MILTON — An open house is set for Thursday to mark the official opening of a new office for a local state representative. At the beginning of the year, State Representative Lynda Schelgel Culver opened an additional district office at the Milton Borough Building at 2 Filbert Street.

An open house at the new office will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. with an official ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. The office is open to residents of the 108th district on a part-time basis, Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The phone number for the new office is 570-742-6975. You can also find more information online at www.lyndaculver.com.