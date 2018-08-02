One-year old child hit by car, by an unlicensed driver

MIDDLECREEK TWP – A one-year old child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway this week in the Middleburg area and police say it happened after mother let her 19-year-old daughter operate her vehicle without a license.

Police don’t identify the child who was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment. No additional information is available on the child.

Middleburg police say the accident occurred Monday just after 9:30 a.m. at a home in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Police say 19-year-old Kiara Short of Middleburg was backing up the vehicle when she struck the child. Police found Short did not have a driver’s license at the time.

51-year-old Janice Hobbs of Middleburg, Short’s mother and the owner of the vehicle, was in the vehicle at the time. Officers say Hobbs knowingly let her daughter operate the vehicle without a license.

Hobbs was charged with permitting violation of title. Short was charged with recklessly endangering another person, accident involving personal injury while not license, and other traffic offenses. Police were assisted by Kreamer Fire Department.