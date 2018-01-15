One road still listed as closed because of flooding

MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT’s regional Montoursville office says one Valley road is still closed because of flooding. That road is listed as ‘3004’ which in various sections is called Trails End Road, Creek Road and Red Ridge Road. That road remains closed between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township, Union County.

There were several other local roads closed over the weekend due to flooding but PennDOT says those roads are now open.

The Susquehanna River at Sunbury has crested. It rose sharply Saturday to about 16.5 feet and is going down. The West Branch crested at Lewisburg at about 15.5 feet and it is now receding. No major damage is reported from creeks and streams which went over their banks recently.