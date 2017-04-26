UPDATE: One person killed in a workplace accident in Point Township

NORTHUMBERLAND – The Northumberland County Coroner and police are withholding the name of the 20-year-old man killed in a workplace accident Wednesday. The coroner James Kelley said the man’s family lives out of state and they are requesting a media blackout until all family members are notified. Both police and the coroner are abiding by that request, so no name of the victim is being released at this time.

Wednesday morning at Strong Industries, a spa and fiberglass molding products manufacturer along Route 11, a man was crushed to death by a piece of equipment. The coroner said an autopsy will be conducted Thursday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.