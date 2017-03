KLINGERSTOWN — One person was killed in a fire Tuesday night in Klingerstown, Schuylkill County. The fire started around 8 p.m. at 72 Main Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and took about 45 minutes to bring under control. One person was found dead inside the home. A fire marshal and state police are investigating. The person who died has not been identified. (Ali Stevens)