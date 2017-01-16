One person killed in a crash on Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township

MOUNT CARMEL — A woman from Wilkes Barre was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Route 54/901 in Mount Carmel Township. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley has not yet released the woman’s name, but says she was 69-years-old.

The woman was reportedly speeding and lost control of her vehicle in snowy and icy conditions. The vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle driven by 60-year-old Richard Weik of Ephrata. Weik and his passenger, 54-year-old Linda Weik sustained minor injuries in the crash. (Ali Stevens)