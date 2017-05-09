One person is now the focus of a death investigation

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County Coroner says the investigation into the discovery of a dead body in the river last weekend, is down to one possible identification. James Kelley said in an update today, he is awaiting dental records on one person.

Earlier this week he said two possible identities were the focus of the effort to find out whose body was pulled from the North Branch of the river last Saturday. The body was found in Point Township and the coroner said the condition of the body made identification difficult.