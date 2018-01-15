One person is critical condition after weekend crash near Danville

DANVILLE – Police say a suspected drunk driver caused a two-car collision over the weekend which has left one person in critical condition and injured four other people. Point Township police tell us 52-year-old David Winders of Danville was driving north on Route 11, not far from the Montour/Northumberland County line. Around 10pm Friday, they say he crashed into an oncoming mini-van.

A spokeswoman at Geisinger said Winders was treated and released from the hospital. A passenger in his pick-up truck, 46-year-old Cherie Steele of Danville, is in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Kevin Fisher of Trevorton was treated and released. Passengers, 27-year-old Rachel, and 20-year-old Nicole Fisher, both are in serious condition, according to Geisinger.

Police say charges are pending after an investigation; they say it is a possible DUI/impairment related crash.