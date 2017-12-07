One person injured in Montour Co. crash

MONTOUR COUNTY – State police say a Danville man fell asleep at the wheel, and crashed his truck. Milton state police say the crash occurred Monday just after 11:30 a.m. on Stamm Road in Derry Township, Montour County.

Police say 92-year-old Leonard Lyons was traveling north on Stamm Road when he fell asleep. Lyons then traveled off the roadway and into a ditch. Lyons vehicle then struck a tree before coming to a final rest in the ditch. Lyons was taken to Geisinger—no condition report is available from the hospital. (Matt Catrillo)