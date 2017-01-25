One person hurt in a train accident in Sunbury

SUNBURY — A Shamokin man was injured after an SUV was hit by a train in Sunbury Tuesday afternoon. Sunbury police say 22-year-old Michael Shingara’s vehicle was struck by a train at the intersection of Third and Arch Streets just before 3 p.m. Rescue crews had to extricate Shingara, who was trapped in his vehicle. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

The train was operated by Norfolk Southern. The accident is under investigation. Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the Sunbury Police Department. Several downtown streets were shut down in Sunbury while the preliminary investigation took place, causing heavy traffic in the city. (Ali Stevens)