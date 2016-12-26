Home
One of the Valley’s pre-Christmas bank robbers has been charged

Jennifer Wakeman | |

MOUNT CARMEL – There were several bank robberies in recent weeks, and police say they have charged a man who they say robbed a Mt. Carmel bank.  32-year-old Brandon Brown of Lavelle was suspected of holding up the Mt. Carmel BB&T bank last Tuesday. Now charges have been filed, including felony counts of robbery, and theft.

Police say he gave a teller a note demanding cash, and got away with a small amount of money. Now he is being held in the Columbia County jail on $75,000 bail, facing the robbery charges and unrelated drug offenses. Police say Brown did not display a weapon during the hold up.

Recent bank robberies remain unsolved, including one in Middleburg last Tuesday, and hold-ups in Shamokin Dam and Kulpmont. Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to call police.

