One of the I-80 rock throwers avoids more jail time

I-80 rock thrower charged in DUI crash

HARRISBURG – One of the men convicted in Union County’s I-80 rock throwing case avoids jail time in another criminal case. Pennlive.com reports that 21-year-old Brett Lahr of Coal Township, Northumberland County was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and a traffic violation for a drug-related crash in Dauphin County.

State police say the one car accident happened back in December when Lahr fell asleep at the wheel on Route 147, went off the road and hit a utility pole. He was not injured. Lahr entered a guilty plea last Thursday in Dauphin County court and was sentenced to one month of house arrest, followed by six months probation.

Lahr is one of four young men that were charged in the infamous 2014 rock throwing case in Union County that severely injured Ohio school teacher Sharon Budd. In 2015, Lahr was sentenced to 18 months to 20 years in prison and was paroled last October after serving his minimum sentence. (Sarah Benek)