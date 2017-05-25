One of Northumberland County’s Judges is in the hospital

SUNBURY – One of The Valley’s senior judges is in the hospital. Northumberland County Senior Judge William Harvey Wiest is in Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after being stricken ill at his home. In a brief statement from the family, they confirm that he is in the hospital and they would like prayers, and privacy.
Judge Wiest became a senior judge after retiring from the Northumberland County court of common pleas bench in two years ago. The judge is 71. Judge Wiest was on the bench for 18-years prior to retirement. He is the husband of Karen Wiest, a retired principal at the Line Mt. School District. Both are very well known, and very active in our Valley.