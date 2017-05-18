One of Northumberland County’s deficient bridges is coming down

POTTS GROVE – During a bridge replacement project, a local road will be closed in the Potts Grove area of Northumberland County. The bridge carries North Mill Road over an unnamed tributary to Chillisquaque Creek in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Work starts May 29.

This project is one of 558 bridges that are set to be replaced as part of the PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. The work is expected to be completed in mid-August, and a detour will be in effect throughout the construction. The detour will run along North Mill Rd., Mexico Rd., Creek Rd., and Route 642.

PennDOT says their Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners. The partnership gives the company the financing, and the obligation to maintain the bridge for 25 years. This allows PennDOT to replace bridges more quickly while saving money and keeping detours and delays for drivers at a minimum. (Christopher Elio)