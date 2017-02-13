One man taken to the hospital following a fire on the Isle of Que

SELINSGROVE — A home was damaged and one man was taken to the hospital following a fire Sunday night on the Isle of Que. The fire was on Front Street between Pine and Walnut Streets. Neighbor Anthony Butto tried to help keep the fire under control until crews arrived. “I saw fire and smoke coming out of the back of the house and I used the garden hose to try to do what I could to try to keep the fire down.

Jason Kaufman, Deputy Fire Chief for Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company, was one of the first on the scene, “We found moderate smoke conditions with a minor burn victim with smoke inhalation. The fire was contained to the kitchen area. It’s believed to be electrical in nature. We contacted the state police fire marshal. The victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. The house had moderate to heavy smoke damage throughout.”

The injured resident was Dave Troutman. His condition is not known. Crews were on the scene for about two hours. (Ali Stevens)