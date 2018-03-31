One Lewisburg robbery suspect turned himself in

LEWISBURG—One of the men wanted by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police after a robbery in Lewisburg has turned himself in. The Daily Item reports 22-year-old Nicholas Cashdollar was arraigned Thursday on felony robbery, burglary, criminal trespassing and conspiracy charges after turning himself over to police. He was jailed in the Union County prison on $40,000 cash bail.

Cashdollar was wanted by police after he and two other men entered an apartment at 522 Market Street armed with shot guns and robbed the resident. Also wanted by police is 24-year-old Martin Esperanza of Milton. Buffalo Valley Police are still searching for an unidentified third male who took part in the robbery.

Arrested last week in connection with the crime was 22-year-old Shaquan Person and 20-year-old Larissa Sparrer.