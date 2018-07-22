One injured after tractor-trailer crash on I-80

TURBOT TWP—An accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County led to one injury Saturday night. Union County Communications tells us the crash happened around 6:30 pm when a tractor-trailer left the roadway and struck a tree. They say impact caused the cab to become detached from trailer. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Crews from Milton and Turbot Township fire departments were on the scene as well as an ambulance from Evangelical Community Hospital and State Police. No additional information available from state police.