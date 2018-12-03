One Hospitalized After Mount Carmel Twp Fire

MOUNT CARMEL TWP – One person is hospitalized after a fire in Mount Carmel Township. WNEP says the fire was first reported just before 3 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building on South Oak Street. The Daily Item reports a 63-year-old woman was taken to Geisinger and five people were displaced due to the blaze.

Mount Carmel Borough Fire Chief Jack Williams Jr. told the paper he didn’t release the woman’s name because her family wasn’t notified yet. WNEP reports the fire destroyed the building and caused smoke damage to the house next door. There is no word on a cause.