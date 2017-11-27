One fatality in head-on crash in East Cameron Twp

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – One person was killed in a head-on crash this morning on Upper Road in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. The Daily- Item reports that Coroner, James Kelly says the drivers of a car was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor trailer at 10:45 am, Monday.

An adult and two children were heavily entrapped in the passenger car, according to reports. Two Life Flight helicopters were on the scene and the driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken by ambulance. We will update you on this story as more information becomes available. ( Sarah Benek)