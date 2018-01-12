One fatality and one driver critical after early morning crash

LEWIS TOWNSHIP— There was a fatal accident Friday morning in upper Northumberland County. State police say 82-year-old Fredrick Miller of Trout Run died in the two-vehicle accident on Route 54 near Beaver Run Road.

Troopers say Miller crossed the center line and stuck the front drivers side of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Daniel Conrad of Muncy. Conrad sustained serious injury and was taken to Geisinger where he is listed in critical condition.

Police indicate both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred just before 7 am Friday in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.