MONTOURSVILLE—There is some bridge work in Snyder County today. PennDOT says a maintenance crew will be applying an epoxy overlay on the Richard Road bridge in Center Township.

Work will happen between 7 am and 4 pm; work may extend later in the day depending on the weather. A detour will be in place using Route 104 and Walnut Acres Road.

PennDOT says the overlay will protect the bridge from salt corrosion and extend the life of the bridge.