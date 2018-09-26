On The Mark, Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan interview John Arway, outgoing executive director of the state Fish and Boat commission. We discuss his tenure at loggerheads with the state legislature, targeting recalcitrant legislators with targeted fishery/hatchery cuts, fish ladders and a wide range of related topics. Then at 9:30am, we discussed the stepped up enforcement of Shamokin’s strict dress code. We heard from one parent strongly in favor of the dress code.

