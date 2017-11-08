On The Mark, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan review the election results and talk about the upsets, and the expected outcomes. Then we discuss a sanctuary city which is punishing its police chief for enforcing the law. Finally, some common sense ideas, changes in gun laws which would make us safer, were discussed. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
November 8, 2017 |
About The Author