On The Mark, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk about the upcoming FCC vote regarding net neutrality. President Trump hopes to undo Pres. Obama’s action which insured equal access to ISP’s. Then we discussed President Trump’s remarks regarding Roy Moore, and a listener takes Mark to task for referring to Trump as ‘molester in chief.’ We get in a few Thanksgiving greeetings. (Click here to download or listen)