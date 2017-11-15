On The Mark, Wednesday, November 15, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the sexual harassment and sexual assault claims everywhere these days, Joe says some people are falsely accused and how do you know for sure? We discussed the ‘sex trade’ in Washington DC, and a questionable video of a ‘creepy Joe Biden’ touching children in photo line-ups. We also discuss briefly, TrueCore, the Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and other topics (Click here to download or listen)