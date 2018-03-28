On The Mark, Wednesday, March 28, 2018 Joe McGranaghan hosts, Steve Kusheloff co-hosts, guest is Dr. Jennifer Rager, a candidate for state house in the 85th district. They discuss the issues in the campaign, pending legislation, and why she is running for office. Then the hosts hold open phones with topics including the US Census question about citizenship and related representation and immigration topics. (Click here to download or listen)