On The Mark, Wednesday, March 14, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk about several news items including the walkout by students at the Lewisburg high school and the middle school, some recent disparaging remarks by Hillary Clinton regarding the voters who supported Donald Trump (Click here to download or listen)
March 14, 2018 |
