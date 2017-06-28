On The Mark, Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Mark & Joe discuss our hapless ($3B deficit) legislature, their greedy use of per diems without receipts, allowing more gambling and other misdeeds. Then we discuss a 10 commandments plaque that is going up in Arkansas. Joe says its okay, but Mark had concerns. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
June 28, 2017 |
