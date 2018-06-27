On The Mark, Wednesday, June 27, 2018 (Click here to download or listen)

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) analyzing the new state budget, asking about the unfinished ‘election year’ budget (both are terms on which the Sen. disagrees). We discuss the one time funding, lack of action in the state house and the gubernatorial race. Then during open phones, we wrap up the immigration discussion, talk about the primaries yesterday and read emails.

