On The Mark, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 Mark & Joe wrap-up the re-districting analysis with words about the pending legislation in Harrisburg, and the call for fairer districts. Then we talk about Mark’s disdain for the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest, and a Democratic plan to examine the President’s mental health (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
July 5, 2017 |
