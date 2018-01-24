On The Mark, Wednesday, January 24, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the NFL–a new committee or owners and players formed to address racial inequality in the US, the plummeting TV ratings of the playoffs, and the NFL barring a veterans group, AmVets from advertising in the Super Bowl program because their ad said, ‘Stand Up’ regarding the National Anthem. We also discussed shrinking the PA legislature, their pay and pay raises, and the Sunbury budget and legal bills. (Click here to download)