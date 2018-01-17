On The Mark, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss bad coverage of President Trump’s medical checkup briefing, and CNN’s stated disappointment that the president is healthy. We also discussed US Congressman Tom Marino and his culpability in the opioid crisis. (Click here to download or listen)
January 17, 2018 |
