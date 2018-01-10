On The Mark, Wednesday, January 10, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Jordi Comas, one of the petitioners in the big redistricting lawsuit in Pennsylvania. One of the attorneys on the case, Mimi McKenzie, Legal Director, of the Public Interest Law Center, joins us the show to discuss and advise. We discuss the case, the reason why Gerrymandering went too far, and what the courts can do to provide relief to Comas and all Pennsylvanians. (Click here to download or listen)