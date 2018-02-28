On The Mark, Wednesday February 28, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Line Mt. Superintendent David Campbell to discuss school safety and the district’s response to being place on Pennlive.com’s list of the 50-worst schools in Penna. Then we talked about school security, opioids and illegal immigrants. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
February 28, 2018 |
