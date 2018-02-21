On The Mark, Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan take up the three big topics of the week–the Florida school shooting, Pennsylvania’s US Congressional redistricting, and the ‘Shutdown Ben Shapiro’ movement on the Susquehanna University campus. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
February 21, 2018 |
